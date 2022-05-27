Signature dishes from Yauatcha's Weekend Supreme Brunch are nothing less than pieces of fine art

The luxe dim sum house Yauatcha atop the fifth floor of Quest Mall is not a new address for all things oriental. Known for its experimentation with Asian cuisine alongside a varied curation of teas, the eatery has now come up with a splendid feast for the ones looking to spend lazy weekend afternoons with near and dear ones. Their Weekend Supreme Brunch menu is a Cantonese delight with a tasty range that sits comfortably on the palate and doesn’t leave you feeling stuffed.

Interiors of Yauatcha

We kicked off one of our recent weekends at the sombre outlet with a pretty view of the cityscape, over some fine Vodka and steaming Truffle Edamame Dimsums. The creamy Edamame filling with notes of black truffle, carefully cupped into bite sized dumplings oozed out warm aroma and comfort. One may as well try their Spicy Har Gau to begin off the food trail on a hot note.

Truffle Edamame Dimsums

The Crispy Aromatic Duck and Braised Pork Belly got us drooling and we couldn’t help but tag it as a must try for connoisseurs who like to bend comfort zones. While the first was served with portions of house-rolled pancakes and exuded distinct flavours of the Chinese five spice, the latter came in melt-in-mouth Baos and was dominated by hints of soy sauce, star anise & rice wine.

Spicy Hakka Noodles

The mains are a slice of paradise for vegetarians as they mostly consist of comforting stir-fries such as the Veg Hofan Noodle, with a slight pungency of lemongrass and Spicy Veg Fried Rice for the ones who like it hot. We were pleased to see the eatery’s efforts to curate certain mock-meat plates like the Stir-fry black pepper vegetarian chicken that doesn’t just substitute the meat in taste, but in texture as well. You may pair the carbs with Stir-fried tenderloin in black pepper sauce if you wish to break the plant-based monotony.

Stir-fry black pepper vegetarian chicken

We called curtains on the gastronomic trail on a sweet note with Yauatcha classics such as Chocolate Pebble and Pecan and Coffee Delice that truly proves plating is a form of fine art in itself. To keep things rolling with your pals, we suggest you take things a notch higher by pairing the signature brunch specials with a specific choice of alcoholic concoction from options like Vodka, Gin, Tequila and Rum.

Chocolate Pebble

Price for Two: Rs. 3499++

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday (12pm to 4pm)

Instagram: @yauatchakolkata