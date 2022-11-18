The Flaming Bowl's recently launched menu has an array of seasonal flavours

The very thought of pan-Asian cuisine conjures up a picture of a lot of meat and seafood but The Flaming Bowl, nestled at South Kolkata’s busy Bhowanipore is the city’s only pan-Asian restaurant that serves only vegetarian dishes. The diner recently launched its new menu and we can’t get over the array of flavours that it presents.

Miso Ramen Bowl

“Pan-Asian food is rich in cultural history and finding its vegetarian counterparts is always interesting. By now, we understand the palate of our guests and also the fact that they are looking for something new every moment. Thus, we gave our menu a makeover by redefining the bold flavours of

the East with a modern twist,” says owner Arjun Bakliwal.

Spicy Mushroom Dimsum

While the place retains some of its old favourites like Tender Garlic Pak Choi Salad, Broccoli Cheese Bao, Spinach Cheese Dim Sum, Asparagus California Sushi and more, the new list will compel you to create your new set of favourites. Among the dishes we savoured, there was Veg Cottage Cheese Pho, which had cottage cheese and exotic veggies sautéed in butter and herbs served in vegetable stock.

Up next, we tried two of their signature dimsums — an exotic Cream Cheese Dim Sum and a Spicy Mushroom Dim Sum. While the former melts in the mouth and is subtle, the latter is on the spicier side and has an interesting crunch to it. The dimsums come with three dips, a spicy chilli one, a sweet black bean one and a flavourful spring onion one.

Crunchy Potato Open Bao

Mushroom lovers, do try out their Dragon Sushi Maki, made with spicy fried mushrooms that leave you with a riot of flavours in your mouth. Their Thai Cottage Cheese Faffa will definitely remind you of a piping hot bowl of Thai Red Curry, only that the faffa has cottage cheese, marinated in red Thai curry paste tossed in coconut and has no gravy. The lemon leaves add an extra zing to this plateful of deliciousness. For the mains, you can try out their lip-smacking Crunchy Potato Open Bao, which has crispy potato tossed in homemade Schezwan sauce, garnished with flavoured mayonnaise and topped with a scented exotic vegetable salad, tucked inside pillowy soft baos. One can also try their Penang Curry, Spicy Green Noodles with green vegetables in spicy coriander paste, Yasai Yaki Sticky Rice, Ramen Bowls and much more. And you can end your meal with a Mango Pudding or a Chocolate Cigar Roll.

Meal for 2: Rs 1000 +