Asian cloud kitchen Mizuki's vegan versions of a few Chinese dishes have an Indian twist

Known for their sumptuous take on vegetarian dishes, two-year-old Asian cloud kitchen Mizuki has come up with a delectable spread of Indo-Chinese fare with an exciting twist. Their latest Indo-Chinese menu is inspired by regional indigenous ingredients, promoting cruelty-free production and consumption. "We wanted to showcase the 'Indian' part of the Indo-Chinese cuisine in more detail than what we usually see. And the menu is a result of that endeavour," tells Shivam Choraria, co-founder of Mizuki.

Fermented Darjiling Green Tea Fried Rice

There's this delicious Mock Meat & green Onion Dumplings inspired by the popular Chicken Momos. It's a vegan version with mock meat, ginger and green onion stuffed inside homemade dumpling wrappers. Check out their Pulled Jackfruit madras Curry Dumplings with added textures from water chestnuts, Shitake mushrooms and carrots flavoured with Madras curry spices and wrapped inside homemade dumpling wrappers.

Soy 65 Buns

The Soya 65 Buns are made with soya chunks, homemade 65 spice and fried curry leaves stuffed inside soft fully baos. Among the other specialities Garlic Butter Hakka Noodles, Fermented Darjeeling Green Tea Fried Rice, Spicy Naagin Fried Rice made with Naagin Sauce and Guntur Chillies & Basil Stir Fry are worth checking out too.

Order online. Available throughout October.