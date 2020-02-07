With the city gearing up for the day of love, JW Marriott Kolkata is serving up an entire collection of diverse celebrations on February 14 to make it an elegant affair to remember.

This year, JW Marriott Kolkata will make sure that guests have a luxurious experience at the hotel’s fine diners. Their all-day diner JW Kitchen is offering a couple package for dinner buffet and premium beverages, featuring flavoursome dishes like Hearty Island Seafood Chowder, Ricotta Rice Ball with Honey Chili Sauce, Oat Crusted Chicken Breast, Slow Roast Honey & Cinnamon Glazed Gammon, Veracruz Style Baked Whole Fish, to name a few. The decadent feast will also include widespread options such as Asian, Mexican, Indian, Middle Eastern and Burmese, along with an exciting selection of live counters comprising international cheese, Teppanyaki, a wooden Chat cart, Khow Suey table, live pasta and Shawarma stations.

Valentine's Day offering at JW Marriott Kolkata

If you are an incurable romantic then you can also take your better half on a date under the stars at the Infinity Poolside or at the Executive Lounge which offers a spectacular view of the cityscape along with a dinner buffet and your favourite spirits. Their Pan Asian diner Vintage Asia has also some of the most sumptuous signature delicacies on a set menu along with alcoholic beverages for couples to indulge in. To make the occasion even more exciting there's also a Valentine’s Day BBQ dinner provision at the beautiful alfresco section of JW Lounge, where guests can avail of a private cabana. You can also choose the exclusive dining option at JW Bakery, which is a completely customised experience.

If that isn't enough, you can party the night away at the Valentine’s Day theme party at Gold.

Price for dinner at the JW Kitchen is Rs 4, 999 per couple, Infinity Poolside Rs 7,499 per couple, Executive Lounge Rs 8,999 per couple, Vintage Asia Rs 5,999 per couple.