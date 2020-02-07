One of the pioneers of coffee culture in the country, Barista has come up with a very special offer for its patrons to indulge in during this Valentine's Day. In its select cafes at Kolkata, Delhi/NCR, Karnal, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Mumbai, Barista is offering scrumptious gourmet delicacies namely Sinfully Red and Sinfully Yours - Red Velvet Smoothie and Red Velvet Cake. Both the products have the trademark richness of red velvet’s creamy taste and texture that's surely going to leave you asking for more. The coffee company keeps introducing such delightful gourmet delicacies, time and again on special occasions.

Red Velvet Cake



“Valentine’s Day is one of the special occasions, during which we want our customers to taste our newly developed delicacies and share it with their loved ones. Our products have been tastefully crafted to match our customer expectations. Red Velvet Smoothie and Red Velvet Cake will also give our patrons a chance to express their love on a coffee date,” tells Puneet Gulati, CEO of Barista.

Red Velvet smoothie at Barista



Besides these two, you can also opt for their variety of brews, iced frappes, and flavoured smoothies alongside lip-smacking dishes such as chocolate croissant, snickers cake slice, apple and oats cake and more.

The V-Day delights start from INR 149/- onwards and will be available from today onwards at all Barista outlets in Kolkata, Delhi/NCR, Karnal, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Mumbai.