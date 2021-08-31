Experimental chef Prateek Sadhu is headed to Kolkata for a pop-up

Experimental chef and co-founder of the ingredient-driven Mumbai diner Masque, Prateek Sadhu is headed to Kolkata for a two-day pop-up, titled Culinary Stories. Sadhu who has been on a multi-city tour to commemorate Masque turning five will be part of the event on September 3-4. Culinary Stories has a focus on presenting the culture and ethos of a destination through a culinary interpretation.

"To us at Masque, modern Indian cooking isn’t about returning to regional recipes and simply plating them with a few new tweaks. It demands revisiting ingredients, in altogether new ways. Ways that can build cross-cultural bridges. Sometimes this means combining the essence of two dishes. Other times this involves borrowing the central idea of a dish but making it with entirely local ingredients," Prateek had shared on Instagram recently.

Where: ITC Royal Bengal

When: September 3-4

Timings: 7pm-10.30pm