Irish Brewery paints the perfect picture of a warm winter

Lazy winter afternoons in Kolkata can come to a full round if you have the right company and food with you. The Irish Brewery Café, located right behind the Lake Mall on Raja Basanta Roy Road is one such place that could paint the perfect cosy picture. The ivory hued walls are adorned with golden frames, while large bay windows allow a peak into the tranquil lanes of the neighbourhood. The 34 seater café threw doors open to public early November and specialises in mainland European cuisine.

We took the opportunity to taste the fares laid down by the joint and absolutely drooled over some! The classic Irish casserole- Shepherd’s Pie is a pure comfort food. With a base layer of lamb meat cooked to perfection the topping consists of piped mashed potatoes baked in the oven until it’s well browned. The café’s experiments with a range of antipasto prove to be the most successful in an assorted platter of Bruschetta. Three bite sized portions of French Baguette are toasted and pressed with Olive oil and served with portions of Pepper Mushroom, Tomato & Basil and Sour Cream & Parmesan on top.

“I seek comfort in authentic English & Irish cuisine and wanted my café to bring to the plate an extension of my own choice of flavours”, shares Sujata Singh, the owner of the bistro who also intends to expand the space to an outdoor seating arrangement.

To wash things down you may choose a warm cuppa from their freshly brewed java or a banana fig smoothie for the health-conscious snackers.

Wrap up the hearty meal with sweet tidbits like Baileys Cheesecake. Cradled in a cookie crumble base, the Irish Baileys crème envelopes your taste buds in buttery warmth. You may also get extra adventurous with a portion of their as authentic as possible Tiramisu that is layered with whipped eggs & sugar and mascarpone cheese flavoured with cocoa. Coffee-coated ladyfingers add the finishing touch to this bona-fide dessert.

Price for two: Rs. 1000