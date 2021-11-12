Asia! Asia! Asia! Bent Oooh! Box is sorted and loaded

Though a buffet never fails to woo a true foodie, a well-designed menu often makes life easier too. And taking the fuss-free dining experience more seriously, Asia! Asia! Asia! at Sector V, launched their Bent Oooh! box.

Just like their buffet menu, the Bent Oooh! is an impressive inclusion on so many counts. It’s like a mini version of their elaborate buffet that makes the experience grand yet so sorted. The box is definitely more convenient for the working crowds who hate running to and fro the buffet counters and are more comfortable with a single-portion boxed meal. The box contains a total of 10 dishes and you can kickstart your meal with three different kinds of appetisers from the robatayaki or barbeque. For vegetarians, there’s Chilli Lime Corn on the Cob, Kung Pao Eggplant with Celery and Chilli Glazed Cottage Cheese; and for the non-vegetarians, there’s the delicious Chicken and Leek Skewers and the zesty Indonesian Fish Satay. We loved the Mushroom and Water Chestnut dumplings and the soft and ambrosial Spicy Roasted Chicken Bao. In the main box, the well-seasoned kimchi occupies the central place while a classic Som Tam Salad, an oriental curry and rice or noodles and some stir-fries take the rest of the space.

The best part about this delectably comprehensive box is its price, which is amazingly pocket friendly. Besides the Bent Oooh! boxes, the street-style diner has also launched a couple of new items on its menu and the well-seasoned Mushroom Rice Wrapped in Banana Leaves and barbequed is a must-try item. The other entrée we drooled over is the lip-smacking tamagoyaki or the Japanese Omelette served with mayo.

Please leave some space for their colourful and exotic Mochi Ice Cream which is sinfully toothsome. We made sure to try all the flavours and also take a bite of their fluffy and sweet dorayakis.

Non-veg box at `550+, Veg box at `450+

