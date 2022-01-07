Cocoa Bakery rolls out a delectable winter-special gourmet menu 

A piece of great news for Cocoa Bakery fans! the brand is holding a winter special gourmet affair at all their three outlets in New Alipore, Ballygunge Road and Loudon Street. The eclectic and comforting menu enlists some of the most unique preparations that are rare to find in the city. You can try their Salmon Wellington, Cheesy Baked Florets, Truffle Mushroom Pastries or the classic Shepherd's Pie. Also, if you want to have something sweet and mushy alongside your cup of coffee or tea, just go for the gooey Creme Caramel or Nutella Bread and Butter Pudding -- simply yummy!

On till January. Meal for two: Rs 1000.