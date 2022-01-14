Piccadilly Square’s ongoing festival, Winter Vibes brings together the best of the season, from fresh produce, festive spices to delectable cheese, all into a scrumptious menu. Soak in the winter sun with some crispy fried Potato Jalapeno Croquettes or Baked Garlic Dough Balls served with the outlet's in-house tomato basil relish. Their light Strawberry Avocado Salad tossed with leafy greens, Feta cheese, pumpkin seeds and balsamic vinaigrette is a rarely-found delicacy and the health-conscious gourmands can try Tuscan Gluten-free Pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes, and rocket lettuce or Smoked Winter Veggies. The Classic Swiss Fondue with its distinctive Swiss cheese and creamy texture is also a hot pick apart from the luscious Chocolate Fondue replete with chocolate-dipped waffle chunks, brownies, vanilla cake, strawberry, banana and pop-corn.

"This year we have gone off the beaten path and introduced Pie-Cones (desserts in a cone) with layers of Nutella mousse, fresh strawberries and crispy crumbs. It’s a must-have from our new introductions and we are sure it will leave you smitten. Our Chocolate and Orange Tart celebrates the best of the season by bringing together the tanginess of Mandarin orange gelato and lusciousness

of dark Belgian chocolate," tells Pooja Baid, the brain behind hot spot.



On till Jan 31. From noon to 9.30 pm. Meal for two: Rs 1,500+