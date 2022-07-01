Th Car Spa Bistro in Topsia allows you to munch on delectables while getting your car washed

Finding ways to kill time while getting your car washed can be a task, but what if there was a place where you could gorge on some mouth-watering snacks during these hours? More so, what if you could sit in a cosy, colourful car while doing this? The Car Spa Bistro at Topsia goes with a fancy tagline that reads “We wash and wax while you dine and relax”, and the hub truly offers a unique experience unmatched anywhere else in the city. Co-owners Roshni Roy and Souvik Biswas conceptualised The Car Spa Bistro with the idea of providing customers some time to ponder over good food, shisha and music.

Roshni Roy

The bistro welcomed us through a car spa studio that offers premium services foam wash, top wash and car detailing to name a few before we stepped into the actual cafeteria. The dimly lit hub adheres to its motor work theme with vibrant cars turned into seats, bikes converted into high chairs and a host of other motor parts coupling up as wall accents. The treats that arrived next on our tables can be termed as the perfect confluence of global and local ingredients. A meat lover’s paradise, the eatery challenges stereotyped Pides, Tacos and Pasta dishes through well thought out experiments.

Cheese Tomato Pide

Our best picks are the Crispy Chicken Taco where the textured, shredded, juicy chicken pieces sit comfortably on fresh, home-baked tortillas and the Khajoor Ka Halwa Roll where dates steal the spotlight as the star ingredient. Rolled in a crispy outer shell, this sweet meat is smeared with creamy, nutty syrup. You may choose the melt-in-mouth, cheesy Cheese Tomato Pide, if you like to go green on your stomach and wash things down with Cranberry Sangria, Watermelon Mojito or Litchi Mint Mojito

Price for two: Rs. 800++

Contact: @thecarspabistro