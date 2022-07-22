The Irish Brewery introduces a range of pocket friendly combos

The city recently witnessed an evening filled with good food, conversations and cine talks at The Irish Brewery in presence of actors Rahul Dev Bose and Angana Roy. The quaint café tucked in a corner of Raja Basanta Roy Road that extended its services to Nagerbazar last December, celebrated its growing customer base and latest delectable introductions in presence of the actors. The evening unfolded with Rahul and Angana kicking things off on a sweet note by cutting a cake along with Sujata Singh, owner of The Irish Brewery.

Home to a range of European classics, the eatery has lent a special focus on Irish cuisine with classics such as Shepherd’s Pie and Irish Stew. “Keeping in mind the rising humidity as Summers meld into Monsoon, we have stirred up a plethora of mocktails such as Yuzu Elder Flower Cooler and Cranberry Cold Brew that can be paired with our recently introduced munchies such as Potato Cheese Shots, Fish Piccata, Chicken Lasagne and Chicken Sizzler. For people looking to fill their stomachs under a tight budget, we have come up with vegetarian and non-vegetarian combos at both our outlets,” shares Sujata.

Combos are priced at Rs. 299 onwards