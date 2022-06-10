Notcutt Houz on Loudon Street is a late night hotspot

Loudon Street, one of the poshest addresses in the city, is abuzz with Notcutt Houz, a new late night lounge café, situated right behind Belle Vue Clinic. The sprawling hub is spread across four distinct zones- outdoor, indoor, lounge and a private section.

“We take a break only between 4 and 7 in the morning and serve a range of options starting from breakfast, to big plates, and late night munchies along with shisha and mocktails. We keep a round-the-clock check on the quality so that people get to enjoy a sumptuous meal no matter when they step in,” shares Priyanka Jhunjhunwala, one of the owners of the café that accommodates about 60 people at a go.

Each of the zones sets the mood right for each of your occasions. Choose to sit outdoors under the blossoming flora with a chilled glass of Devil’s Own with a house special ice cream blend if you are out on your first date. We were completely bowled over with Nutty Crunch, their signature coffee & toffee blend beverage topped with chocolate sauce and toffee crunch. We suggest you pair it with some light yet tangy Bruschetta Con Formaggio Caprese Pro drizzled with garlic oil, or a vibrant platter of Beetroot Cheesecake.

We on the contrary chose to settle in the common cafeteria, particularly for people who want to have a good time with quality food, minus the smoke emanating from fragrant hookahs. Decked in hues of teal and canary yellow, the floors look royal. Perfect for a mid-day brunch, we were welcomed with a classic Farm house pizza oozing cheesy goodness from fresh Pomodoro & Mozzarella accompanied by Mango Merry that will remind you of summers throughout the year. This mocktail steals the show because of its hint of Tabasco and Worcestershire Sauce.

Apart from the usual European-Continental fare, the eatery also caters to palettes that prefer Oriental. Kick off with some Crispy Lotus tossed with honey and light soy sauce, and move on to some good ol’ bowl of steaming noodles to wrap things up on a comfortable note.

Price: Rs. 800++ for two

Contact: Instagram: @notcutthouz

Pictures: Pritam Sarkar