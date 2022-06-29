Start your day with a sumptuous English breakfast at Pancham er Adday

Pancham er Adday on Hindustan Park Road is known for its soulful live renditions of the legendary composer’s evergreen tunes and is equally famous for its sumptuous, mouth- watering continental spreads. To add to the foodie’s delight, the café has now come up with a new English Breakfast Menu that features some star treats. Light on the stomach, yet full of proteins the new breakfast spread includes Egg Benedict, Cheese Omelette, and Healthy Salads to name a few. If you feel spoiled for choice and want to settle for a fuller plate, choose the English Breakfast Platter that consists of eggs to order,poached & grilled tomatoes, hash brown potatoes, a choice of bacon or pork sausages, mushrooms, toast, juice and coffee.

What: English Breakfast Menu

Where: Pancham er Adday

Price: Rs. 90 onwards

Contact: Instagram: @panchamer_adday