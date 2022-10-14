Coffee Break by Kettleberry near Jadavpur is a stunner with quality café food under a budget

Jadavpur is a busy place bustling with people across all ages throughout the day, however finding a cosy address to laze in with good food minus a huge hole in the pocket can be a task. The area juxtaposes a foodscape consisting of roadside bistros that might give you some hygiene woes with that of full-fledged family dine-ins that might not be the right place if you are looking forward to an informal session with your pals. Deep Batra, the brain behind Kolkata based coffee label Kettleberry has come up with a solution to this dilemma by bringing in a new café to the picture named Coffee Break by Kettleberry.

Deep Batra

Located on the busy lane connecting 8B Crossing and Bikramgarh, this cafeteria can easily be spotted from your daily commute due to its bright yellow exteriors. “Kolkata has a dominant café culture especially in the southern part of the city but the price range often surpasses the affordability of a major chunk of the crowd. On the other hand, cafes that offer munchies within a pocket friendly limit tend to compromise on the quality. Here at Coffee Break by Kettleberry, we wish to cater to everybody starting from students, to young couples, to the ones who wish to work from a quiet spot without having to worry about adding up the bill,” shares Deep.

The humble bistro welcomed us with an ambient indoor seating arrangement replete with tan sofas and wooden tables but we soon discovered a cosier nook with a plush green view. Meant for gastronomes looking to soak in some fresh air, this outdoor space is adjacent to a room Deep wishes to turn into a studio. This area cuts off from all the hullabaloo of Jadavpur traffic and is decked in a white mesh studded with fairy lights for a dreamy feel.

Outdoor area

The comprehensive menu impressed us with its uncomplicated offerings all under a budget. As we settled for a tall glass of Kettleberry Coffee Frappe and some lip smackingly delicious Fish Fry, we couldn’t help but go gaga over their product quality. Their Peri Peri Chicken Pizza too oozed freshness and simplicity with every bite. We suggest you try their Vegan Shake if you are in the mood for some creamy goodness minus the diary touch.

For a more filling meal, Coffee Break by Kettleberry has a host of sandwiches, pasta, combos and grilled fish & meat that will surely surprise you with its flavours, quantity and freshness.

Pocket pinch for two: Rs. 500

Pictures by Anindya Saha