Cafe Waterloo is the perfect hygienic getaway in Kolkata’s oldest office-para

Waterloo Street on Dalhousie has for now long been a hub for affordable roadside eateries, owing to the sheer number of offices in the area. However, if there’s one thing that has been missing, it has to be an ambient, modern age café with an elaborate continental, indo-chinese and sizzler spread paired with some cocktails, all under a budget. Café Waterloo, located right on the entrance of the narrow lane looks quite unsuspecting from the outside but is a whole new world once you step in. Spread over 2300 sq ft, the 56 seater eatery specialises in quick bites that you can grab at any point of the day, if you feel like taking a short break from your tiring schedule at the office. Helmed by Aryan Sinha, the bistro also has a separate recreation zone with a stunning pool table right in the middle.

“We have done away with French fries or potato wedges as a side for sizzlers as they tend to get soggy. Instead, we have included mashed potatoes and also made sure to keep the meat and rice creamy. We are also planning to introduce a breakfast combo, alongside some office-para classics such as chicken stew” shares Chef Arindam Dutta of Café Waterloo.

As a plethora of dishes made their way on to our tables, and eventually our hearts we were left spoilt for choice when it came to deciding the best amongst all. The Thai Style Chilli Chicken replete with chunky pieces of meat tossed in plentiful portions of Oyster sauce, soy sauce, garlic and lemongrass was something that we particularly liked, followed by Chicken Delhi 6 cooked to its core, and smothered with some molten cheese. Vegetarians may pick the Orange Paneer for a sweet, tangy yet spicy affair. Moving on to the main course, we suggest you to surely pick one from their sizzlers like we settled for the Honey Mustard Grilled Cottage Cheese Sizzler. The herbed rice, and soft paneer blocks stole our hearts with its melt-in-mouth creamy texture oozing complementary flavours of its other ingredients. To wrap things up, a portion of the good ol’ Sizzling Brownie with Ice Cream should be the perfect conclusion.

Price for two: Rs. 750++ (Without alcohol)

Picture Courtesy: Anindya Saha