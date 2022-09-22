The Lords and Barons' new cocktail and food menu is simply irresistible
The menu has over 100 new cocktail pairings
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 22nd September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd September 2022 12:00 AM
The Lords and Barons in Park Street has come up with a mouth-watering new cocktail menu with a host of fresh pairings that are sure to light up your festive mood. With over 100 craft cocktails and an equally tempting array of siders, the menu is a mix of eclectic and classic dishes.
Try their Leaves of Grass, a combination of white rum, lychee and brown sugar with the delectable Golden fried Prawns or Naughty Kopi, a refreshing concoction of coffee blend, vodka and baileys with an authentic Bangla Basket of Fries offering a platter of Chicken Cutlet, Macher Chop, Aloo Bhaja and Chicken Pakora. There are also several other deadly combos including the tequila drink Mango & Ginger Kombucha Mule with Basil oyster fish and Chai Espresso Martini with Truffle Masala fries,
Price for two: Rs 1,500+