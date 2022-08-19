The Auroville inspired café Rendezvous at AltAir has recently introduced an artisanal pizza garden, where they have curated a menu of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, alongside dessert items. The newest varieties amount to 8 options and all of them are inspired by revered Italian chef Antonio Scirocco’s recipes, baked in a wood fired oven. There’s Classic Pepperoni, all the way from the alleys of Sicily, heaped with chicken sausages, mushrooms and caramelized onions, while the Prosciutto Arugula stands out with toppings of prosciutto, arugula leaves and red pepper. Vegetarians can opt for the classic Margherita or Mushroom Arugula.

Pizzas priced at Rs. 885 onwards