Poach- Kitchen and Espresso provides a much needed break from the usual aesthetics and taste range offered by city bistros

Lake Road’s latest address Poach- Kitchen and Espresso, spread across three floors, near Vivekananda Park in South Kolkata offers you a verdant view. Decked in creamy hues with hints of matcha tea green, the entrance opens into a whole new world once you step in. We couldn’t help but appreciate the well thought out interiors that provide a much needed break from usual white-washed, checkered floor café décor.

L-R: Vinay Manglani (Partner), Sharan Chawla (Partner), Nikhil Chawla (Partner), Roshni Sood (Executive Chef), Rahil Sood (Mixologist)

“We have sectioned the entire bistro into walk through rooms of different capacities, keeping in mind the requirements of a private occasion our patrons might want to host here,” shares Nikhil Chawla, one of the three partners of Poach. The rooftop looks forward to hosting an additional Shisha menu in the coming months.

Spicy Hot Chocolate

A pastel hued wooden staircase with lemon trees on either sides led us to the second floor with large bay windows. Ample of sunlight flooding the interiors and creating patterns on the off-white walls reminded us of dreamy interiors of cafes dotting the Amalfi shores. Vibrant encaustic tiles scattered in patterns break the monotony of the otherwise dull cement flooring. The wooden tables too up the aesthetics with a jute inlay beneath the glass top, with yellow flower buds making it Instagrammable.

“With cafes popping up every other day, we wanted to bring in something unique with Poach. We have hand-picked everything, starting from the wall colour to the furnishings and customised it for a special touch. We have also tried to introduce certain signature dishes and beverages so as to separate Poach from its fellow contenders,” shares Sharan Chawla, partner at the 5000 sq. ft outlet that can hold up to 120 people.

Moving on to the gustatory journey, we kicked things off with the Salted Caramel S’mores Shake that arrived with two torched marshmallows and a cherry on top and moved on to the Loaded Greek Pizza with the crunchiest thin crust topped with feta, roasted red peppers, fresh olives and basil. One may try the signature Mutton Galouti Sliders with a freshly stirred slaw dip, or Amritsari Fried Fish to satiate non vegetarian cravings.

For a tipsy punch, pair your bites up with Whiskey Barrel Cold Brew that’s spun out of coffee beans aged inside single malt whiskey barrels. We particularly grew fond of the refreshing Herbal Rose Tea that turns pink when infused with lemon and honey. Infused with orange peel and vanilla extracts, a cup of the same washes away all your stress. If you are in the mood for some steamy dimsums, they offer colourful, delectable options with mushroom, chicken or prawn stuffing as per your choice.

Call curtains on this pleasurable experience with a portion of Rose Cheesecake- a soothing take on the usual New York cheesecake laden with Baklava crisps and rose gel.

Price for two: Rs. 1000++