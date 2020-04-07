Are you missing those days when going out and having a tasty snack on the roadside was only a thought away? To help you ease the pain and go through the lockdown days The Park has come up with a host of lip-smacking snacks and delicacies including memos, biryani and hot kati rolls that would reach at your doorstep within moments you place an order.

The Park Kolkata is taking every effort to social distance and deliver happiness at the doorsteps of the city dwellers. You heard it right, the city's favourite hotel is open for Takeaway orders and the menu is available on two of the biggest online aggregators - Zomato and Swiggy.

Orders above will be delivered by The Park directly within the city.

Delectable Chinese by The Park

The specially curated lockdown menu has a wide range of options. You can choose from the various sections of the menu including snacks, rolls and wraps, biryanis, Chinese, Bengali and Pizza and steaks. The menu curated by Chef Sharad Dewan, Regional Director Food Production offers a variety of Indian and International specials - From our signature Biryanis, kebabs, Club Kachori, Samosas, Indian curries and loaves of bread to authentic wood-fired pizzas, plates of pasta and more!

Lip-smacking pizzas by The Park

The health and well being of The Park's team members, guests and community is their priority and their chefs maintain the highest standards of hygiene while making and packing food.

Mutton Kosha by The Park

“Our online food delivery has helped in providing choice and convenience, allowing guests to order freshly cooked hygienic food from a wide array of options with a single tap of their mobile phone. The initiative has been very well received, and we are getting a significant amount of orders every day," tells Pramode Bhandari, area general manager of The Park.