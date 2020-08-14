With COVID-19 showing no signs of fading, things will take a little longer than expected to return to normal. Though several city diners have thrown open their doors, people are still preferring to get their food delivered to the doorstep. With the demand for clean and safe food on the rise, many homecooked-food options are sprouting up across the city offering delectable dishes at reasonable prices.

And some of them are offering a value proposition that is likely to outlast the extraordinary situation precipitated by the pandemic. Ma’s Soul Kitchen is one such option that’s striking all the right chords with the city’s gourmands. Specialising in Bengali, Mughlai, Continental and AngloIndian cuisines, Ma’s Soul Kitchen serves up a wide variety of regional dishes with a flavourful twist catering to the local palate. Started by ex-hotelier Srabani Mukherjee, the home-food brand aims at satiating the city’s never-ending appetite for good food over the weekends.

Vegetable chops

“I always loved cooking but could never really do anything concrete about it since I was working full time. So, after retirement, my daughter coaxed me to start this venture and this pandemic acted as a catalyst. In these times, what’s better than a mother cooking for you with all the love and care,” tells Mukherjee, a senior citizen, who caters from the safety of her home kitchen. We tried out a few of her specialities and a special mention must be made of the sheer professional packaging of each dish apart from their very homely taste.

Mutton Shami Kebabs

We started out with the flavoursome Pork Pantras. The fried pork stuffed crepes were soft, yummy and rightly balanced in mild spices, and we just couldn’t hold ourselves back from having more. “We also have a veg version of it with potato and cheese,” adds Srabani. Pantras was followed by the well-marinated and appropriately spiced Mutton Shami Kebabs and if you have them for your evening snacks, make sure to order light for the dinner.

Yakhni Pulao

But the biggest surprise came in the form of the humble vegetable chop. We were expecting the usual deep-fried balls of mashed carrots, beets and potatoes but liberal amounts of dry fruits and nuts elevated the flavour to another level. For the main course, we tried Yakhni Pulao with Chicken Chaap and Mutton Rezala and we were not disappointed with the choices we made. The Yakhni Pulao was nongreasy and went well with the Chicken Chaap.

Delectable starters from Ma's Soul Kitchen

“To enhance the taste, I prefer cooking with country chicken instead of broilers. We usually marinate the chicken with the choicest of freshly-ground spices overnight, to make it succulent. Even the ghee that we use is of the purest quality and make,” informs Srabani. Apart from these delicacies, you can also try their egg devil that has an interesting keema-aloo coverage and Pork Vindaloo, which Sarbani has favourably tweaked to include local flavours.

Beyond the set, they also serve the regular Basanti Pulao, Mutton Kosha, Egg Masala, Butter Chicken and other popular items on demand. Besides, you can also pre-order ready-to-fry items. “We also take party orders for groups of twenty. As of now, we are operating from our home kitchen but we have plans for a cloud kitchen if the demands rise in the future,” adds Srabani.

A full meal for two: Rs1,000.

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas