The journey that started with a small outlet at Zakaria Street 91 years back, has culminated into a legacy serving Kolkata its favourite biryani and other Mughlai delicacies with great consistency in taste and quality. We are talking about Aminia that just turned 91 and celebrated the same by gifting the City of Joy yet another delivery and takeaway outlet on EM Bypass Road.

Located in one of the city's hotspots, this Bypass outlet, which will have the regular items from the menu, will also have the classic Aminia delicacies including Galawati Kebab, Firni, Rezala, Navratan Korma and Chaap, available.

Aminia's Mutton Reshmi Kebab

“At first, we were a bit hesitant considering the prevailing situation. But tallying the huge surge in the online business, we decided to open Aminia-EM Bypass. It can be stated that in the upcoming months, the online business will rule the market. People are still reluctant to visit restaurants and malls, even after the highest possible safety measures are being taken for customer safety,” observes Kabir Azhar, director of Aminia restaurant.



Delicacies on offer at Aminia

Aminia is taking all the necessary measures possible to provide safe dining, takeaway, and delivery experience to its patrons and is adhering to all the safety guidelines directed by WHO. Their Safety protocols include compulsory mask and headgears for all the in-house and delivery staff, sanitisation of the premises at every third hour, vigorous washing and sanitisation of hands, temperature checks thrice a day and tamper-proof packaging of all delicacies.



Meal for two: Rs 500