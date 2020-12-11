Kenilworth Hotel can boast of hosting two of India’s most creative minds – M F Hussain and Satyajit Ray, with the former taking refuge in one of its first-floor heritage wing rooms to write novels. The food it serves is also no less interesting. What’s more, emerging from the paralysing pandemic, the hotel has begun delivering food home.

Hara Bhara Kebabs

The quaint, old-worldly Kenilworth extends its character to its food too. It sits at the corner of the Little Russel Street and spins a degree of magic into old, otherwise banal items. Dishes that one has grown up with and does not expect any surprises from are the ones that Kenilworth has picked up for special care. For example, consider the paneer tikka kebab, Hara Bhara Kebab, Chicken tikka kebab and Mahi tikka kebab.

Kali dal

Both the non-vegetarian kebabs are succulent and should rank among one of the best that one can taste in the winter of the city. The fish kebabs and the chicken kebabs attain the right softness while embracing the marinating spices to blossom into delectable accompaniments for any party.

Peas Pulao

The paneer tikka retains its softness even when it goes cold and the aroma of the spices manages to penetrate beyond the upper layers. The Hara Bhara kebab has a core that tastes of raw mango. The softcore lends it a taste that blends well with the outer body.

Aloo Jodhpuri

The Mutton Kasa is prepared with care right from the selection of the quality of mutton. The colour is golden and the meat soft.

Paneer Tikka

The only point one can raise about this item is that it could have perhaps be done with less oil. The kali dal, another commonplace preparation, packs quite a surprise in its consistency and taste making it equally compatible with rice and roti.

Laccha Paratha

The otherwise banal gulab jamuns, too, are delectable with a consistent softness from the skin to the core. If you have a taste for the tried and tested recipes go for Kenilworth. It carries both the body and the spirit of the old-worldly with care and love and somewhere infuses a sort of unexpected goodness.

Price for two: Rs 1,200 ++

sharmishtha.g@new indianexpress.com

@sharmidas