Game for some tasty North-western cuisine at a pocket-friendly budget? Then you can probably give Dil Desi Dhaba a try. This cloud kitchen which operates from the Ruby connector on EM Bypass Road is Aakarshh Bhargava's third venture, who also owns two other successful brands – My Big Fat Belly, serving continental food, and Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale, that serves delectable Mughlai fare.

He started Dil Desi Dhaba to offer the city gastronomes a taste of the North-Western cuisine, with a special emphasis on Punjabi and Delhi food. So, the outlet focuses on popular dishes from the Punjabi and Delhi gharana.

Rarha Gosht

Originally conceived as a sit-down eatery, the cloud kitchen has already picked up well with a steady set of repeat customers. “We had to think very long and hard before we created this menu – for us, it was crucial to give the people of Kolkata a sense of comfort and familiarity while introducing them to interesting flavour pairing. We aim at keeping our food honest and with good ingredients so that you come back for it again,” says Aakarshh.

Pindi Chana

We tried out their house specialities Patiala Ka Rarha Gosht and were pretty bowled over by the near-authentic taste of the dish. The spices were well-balanced and the meat was succulent and well-soaked in spices. Their Pooran Singh ka Kali Mirch Chicken Tikka, which is an ode to the famous Kali Mirch Chicken Curry from Puran Singh’s famous Dhaba in Ambala cantonment, and the humble Egg Tadka, a staple in any highway dhaba of Bengal, were equally delicious. Have them with rice or roti for a satiating dinner and we assure you that they are light on the stomach.

The delivery of the food was also contactless and the food came neatly packed along with a sanitiser.

Price for two: Rs 700 (AI)

Dil Desi Dhaba is currently on Swiggy and Zomato, as well as for phone orders at 8420159169.