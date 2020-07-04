If you are missing the traditional Indian food with a global twist, there’s some good news for you. Your favourite Indian bistro Quantum has resumed their service post-lockdown. This diner, located on Burdwan Road at Alipore, is delivering sumptuous food to your doorstep or you may even opt for picking up your favourite item on your way back from work.

Their freshly-drawn up limited menu has retained all the popular dishes that you would go to Quantum for including Chef Special Kebab Masala, Dal Maharaja with Laccha Paratha, Veg Peri Peri Burger, Veg Lasagna, Manchurian, and Burnt Garlic Fried Rice among others.

This all-day dining outlet was opened in November 2018 by brother-sister duo Akshay and Kanika Satnaliwala with an aim to catering to the gastronomic urges of the guests putting up at their boutique hotel The LINQ Cico. “Prior to Quantum, we had an outsourced kitchen with only a basic menu. We also figured out that Alipore and the adjoining areas had no proper Indian eatery,” tells Akshay Satnaliwala.

Daal Maharaja

But due to the pandemic situation and the ensuing lockdown, they had to initially shut down operations. With things gradually starting to return to normal, they recently re-opened only home-delivery services with all safety precautions in place.

“There is still a huge concern prevalent with ordering food from outside and risking one’s own wellbeing. Hence people have taken to cooking at home extensively and trying out all their favourite recipes and dishes, which has evidently become a trend on social media too,” shares Kanika while talking about the crises that hoteliers and restaurateurs like them are facing currently.

We tried out their house speciality Dal Maharaja (Kaali daal cooked to perfection) and loved the creamy consistency of the well-cooked black daal. The spices didn’t overpower the mild aroma of the fresh cream that was intact despite being delivered at home. The dish went perfectly well with the soft Lacha Parathas packed neatly in foil.

Bhuna Onion Makai Pulao

Also, their Bhuna Onion Makai Pulao is highly recommended for its low-on-oil-yet-high-on-taste factor. It's simply heavenly and can also be had without any side dish. The Veg Peri Peri burger accompanied with freshly fried potato wedges is a meal by itself. You can merrily order it for your kid, who would love the dripping peri peri sauce and cheese coating the zesty veg patty.

But what we loved the most was the Veg Lasagna. The dish was cheesy and perfectly cooked with loads of veggies. It’s total comfort food and if you are in the mood for some indulgence then simply gorge on this dish without a guilt trip.

There’s also the very tangy and piquant Chinese Bhel to cater to your 4 pm cravings. This dish is also a great snack option if you are planning an evening get-together at home.

Fusilli Alfredo

“We plan to turn celebrations at home for our patrons stress-free and enjoyable. Hence, we are operating a limited section of our kitchen focussed on our popular dishes only,” elaborates Kanika, adding that they will not reopen for dine-in for another three months from now. Instead, they plan to operate only partially and adapt to something on the lines of a cloud kitchen for the time being.

Worth mentioning, we found their double packaging system impressive since we could fully discard the outer layer of the package upon delivery.

Though you can order through online food aggregators, to be on the safer side, they encourage and advocate direct doorstep delivery to their customers and have their own team of delivery executives.

For direct delivery call on 9875635051. For bulk orders, place request one day in advance.