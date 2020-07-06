With the pandemic still ruling out chances of weekend dine-outs for the majority of us, quite a few new home delivery services catering are cropping up to cater to our tastebuds. One such cloud kitchen, Calcuttacooks, operated by food enthusiast Onirban Sen serves up a lip-smacking array of combo dishes that promise to take care of all your weekend gustatory cravings.

"Though the city diners have resumed their services, a major chunk of people are not yet ready to take the risk of venturing out for dinner or lunch. We are offering them some authentic homemade traditional Bengali items at the comfort of their homes. Each weekend, we are having combo offers that comprise authentic Bengali delicacies that are low on oil and high on taste. You just need to place your orders a couple of days ahead and we reach you your food through our own delivery service in a complete contactless and safe manner," explains Onirban.

A foodie, this jewellery designer by profession always wanted to venture out in the F&B sector and had helped set up two popular sit-down diners in the city including Tolly Tales and Bengali eatery Ichamotee. The pandemic and ensuing lockdown gave him ample time, scope and courage to go ahead with his plans of doing something on his own. "The demand for home delivery of well-cooked food is going to swell for a long time now and this is the best time to start out and build your own reputation. Initially, we are keeping the scale of operations low, but with time and demand, we might offer services through the entire week," says Onirban.

The Murg Pulao Mutton Laal Maas combo offer from Calcuttacooks pic by Abhijit Paul

We tried out their weekend offer of Murg Pulao, Mutton Laal Maas and Bengali Payesh and we were thoroughly satisfied with the quality of cooking and the flavour of the food delivered.

All the items were fresh and devoid of any effort to experiment unnecessarily. Simple in their ingredients and high on taste, the Murg pulao will impress you with its balanced content of spices and sheer quantity solid chunks of chicken that literally crowded the pulao. The quantity was more than adequate for a single person.

The Mutton Laal Maas was zesty, to say the least, and the sharp taste of whole red chillies simply did wonders to our palate when had it with the less spicy pulao. The payesh was a simple rendition of the age-old Bengali sweet dish and wasn't overly sweet, settling down nicely after a relatively heavy Sunday lunch.

The Murg Pulao Mutton Laal Maas combo offer from Calcuttacooks pic by Abhijit Paul

On each weekend they are planning to come up with a completely new menu. "We will have various combos depending upon the availability of raw materials. This weekend, for example, we are serving up Ilish Sorshe, Pulao, Mutton Kosha and Baked Rosogolla. There will also be other such interesting combos including Pabda Sorshe with Rice and Sukto served with Abar Khabo Mishti. We are refraining from cluttering the platter with many items since most of us have a small appetite and prefer relishing the food without taxing our health," adds Onirban.

Besides serving up weekend lunches and dinners, they also have bakery services and you can order one of their freshly baked cheesecakes or fruitcakes that are served straight from the oven.

If you are game for some tasty Bengali meal during one of these weekends, go ahead and order form Calcuttacooks, chances are that you won't be disappointed.

Prices for combo packs start from Rs 400 onwards

For orders call on 8017244299.