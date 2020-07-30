Raksha Bandhan, a day of celebrating the bond of love shared between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner and this year, JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a set of unique and exciting brunches, offers and hampers to make this occasion special for everyone despite the pandemic.

You can order in for a grand spread, that has both non-veg and veg options that will be safely delivered to your doorstep. The brunch at home set menu includes chats like Victoria Dahi Vada and Papdi Chat and Karare Jalebi Chat, vegetarian kebabs and a biryani spread, Gandharaj Malai Paneer Kebab, Tikha Chatpata Tandoori Aloo to name a few. The non-vegetarian kebabs and biryani choices include Lal Mirch Murgh Tikka, Mutton Chapli Kebab, Kachhe Gosht Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Kolkata Special Chicken Biryani.

The mains are accompanied by assorted Indian bread and Langarwali Daal. The desserts section features all-time favourites like Rich Chocolate Brownie, Kaju Katli and Komola Bhog.

Rakhi hampers from JW Marriott Kolkata

Additionally, the hotel will set up an elaborate and sumptuous Raksha Bandhan brunch at their all-day diner JW Kitchen, with detailed safety and sanitation measures in place. The exquisite selection includes mouth-watering appetisers like Truffle Scented Hummus and Crispy Pita, Chicken Liver Pate, Crispy Baguette, heart-warming soups, flavourful chats, live counters of Italian pasta and Mongolian delicacies, a wide range of kebabs and biryanis and decadent desserts such as Apricot White Chocolate Chantilly and Kesaria Rice Kheer to name a few.

Rakhi hampers from JW Marriott Kolkata

There's also an array of specially crafted luxurious Rakhi hampers. The Delectable Mithai hamper consists of a single piece of Rakhi along with eight desserts including Apple and Raspberry Peda, Strawberry Kaju Macaroon, Mango Chocolate Roulade and Kaju Chocolate Roll.

The Sibling’s Indulgence hamper comes packed with a Rakhi, delicious Mithai and exclusive desserts in jars like the Motichoor Parfait (Motichoor Laddoo, Salted Vanilla Sable, Cream Cheese Bavaroise).

The JW Signature Hamper is customisable and comes with a Rakhi, Mithai, four dessert jars along with lavish goodies like pralines, cookies, nuts, jam and boutique bath salts and soaps.

There's also a set of brunch and stay offers for families to indulge in and experience the superior hospitality at the property.

The offers are valid from August 2-3, 2020.