This Father’s Day Piccadilly Square has curated gourmet gift hampers to make your dad’s coffee time special and memorable. Each hamper comes with freshly roasted coffee from Drumroll, scrumptious goodies from Piccadilly Square and handcrafted coasters/coffee mugs from Aurea Blue Pottery (Jaipur).

"Make your dad feel extra-special by customising the pack of Drumroll coffee (choose the estate, the degree of roast and grind size) and have it handcrafted just for him. You can also include a bottle of Cold Brew that has been steeped overnight for a smooth, aromatic caffeine fix," tells Pooja Baid, chief mentor of Piccadilly Square.

Coffee Hampers for dads from Piccadilly Square



Scrumptious savoury bites and decadent desserts from Piccadilly Square make it a truly gourmet experience. Choose from a variety of baked pita chips (herb and parmesan), an assortment of dips such as Siracha Cream Cheese, Harrisa Mayo and Hummus, sinful cookies (dark chocolate and choco-chip), and fudge brownies with Father’s Day motifs.

Together with handmade blue pottery coasters/coffee mugs from Aurea (Jaipur), these gourmet hampers are a wonderful way to say “thank you for everything” this Father’s Day.



The hampers are available till June 21 at 15 B Sarat Bose Road / 21 Hemanta Basu Sarani.

Gourmet Coffee Hamper starts at Rs 600 (+GST). The hampers can be customized and ordered a day in advance.