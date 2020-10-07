When Chef Pooja Baid opened Piccadilly Square way back in 2008, the idea was to give Kolkata a feel of the European street cafe culture. And now when she looks back, the journey seems like a piece of cake -- baked with love, filled with appreciation and sprinkled with lots of surprises. "Hence I thought of celebrating the twelfth year with a dozen gourmet cakes that are curated to make our patrons' day as memorable and special," tells Pooja.

These specially-crafted cakes indeed have unique flavours, interesting combinations and varied textures, making them one-of-a-kind experience for the cake lovers. The best part is there are a dozen different flavours catering to your mood and cravings at different parts of the day.

Chocolate cake with caramel filling

For example, you can easily break your fast with this fresh tangy Lemon Cake with Berry Crunch or Whole Wheat Banana cake to kickstart your day. Likewise, you may settle for the Fig and Cinnamon cake or Cranberry cake with Almond Crumble for your late afternoon hunger pangs. The Gluten-free Dark Chocolate Cake can well serve as a sin-free dessert post-dinner.

Coffee crumble cake

Besides you can also choose from the delectable Pina Colada cake, Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese if you are feeling a little indulgent and celebratory.

Also, you may try the French-Style Chocolate Caramel Cake, that's the first of its kind in the city and is sure to be a showstopper.

Hazelnut marble cake

"It's meticulously crafted using the finest ingredients. It’s only when you cut into the elegant gold-dusted chocolate crystals that you find a decadent chocolate cake with a hidden treasure of golden caramel filling waiting to be devoured," adds Pooja.

So, here’s to making today and every day a piece a cake!



Pre-order one day in advance

Starting price: Rs 490 ++