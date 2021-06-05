On this World Environment Day, ITC Hotels pays tribute to nature’s bounty by coming up with Feel Good, a vocal for local menu focussed on responsible sourcing and rich in goodness. The menu offers flavourful recipes that have been caringly selected, mindfully prepared, that help reduce environmental impact and minimise carbon footprint.

From the healthy grains and flaxseeds, amaranth and chia muffins and croissants, to integrating the ancient goodness much deeper, the Feel Good menu, available on Gourmet Couch, lays stress on the ancient practice of slow cooking using local and seasonal ingredients.

Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Hotels says, “The Feel Good Menu focusses on authenticity, responsible sourcing, health ingredients and craftsmanship. The dishes are made with forgotten grains and superfoods using age-old cooking methods. The Feel Good menu offers a la carte options as well as combo meals”.

ITC Hotels' Feel Good menu

Some of the ingredients used are fresh press mustard oil, jackfruit — known for its antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities, raw turmeric, cardamom, leaves of the drumstick tree, sorghum, basil, barley, gooseberry, and mangoes, among others.

Immunity boosting preparations like Kachchi Haldi Ka Pulao, Mulathi Ki Phirni, Murgh Moringa made with the goodness of drumstick leaf, Amla Ki Launji made with Indian Gooseberry, find a place in the Feel Good menu.

You can place orders on any of the big food aggregator platforms or through Gourmet Couch app between 11:30 am and 3 pm and 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm daily.

ITC Hotels’ Feel-Good Menu will be available in 8 cities pan India and 12 hotels.