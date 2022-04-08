Prep up for Poila Baisakh with NX Hotel's extensive Bengali menu

There is a common saying that Bengalis have more festivals than the months in a year. Poila Baishak is one such instance that does not only mark the beginning of a new regional financial year but an opportunity to indulge in revelry. NX Hotel is all prepped up to add to the grandeur with their multi-cuisine restaurant Kitchen 165 that's serving up an exclusive Poila Baisakh buffet menu.

Interiors

We were there to taste some of the delicacies ahead of its launch and it is a curation of everything traditional including some of the most iconic Bengali delicacies. Located right before the Chingrihata Crossing, the four-star boutique hotel's 70-seater outlet has planned to spread out a six-course meal touching base with taste palates from both sides of Bengal.

Wash down the spices with their Summer Cocktails for an extra price

“We want to bring forward the true essence of Bangaliyana through our curated menu. We have given our unique spin to dishes that define Bengali taste palate and evoke a sense of nostalgia,” shares Sous chef Vivekananda Mondal.

The Salad spread

The buffet arrangement served in terracotta pots & dishes, placed on freshly cut banana leaves captivated us with Bengali aesthetics alongside an extensive bill of fare. Even though the usual Aam Panna made its presence felt amidst the extensive menu, it was the aromatic Gondhoraj Ghol made of creamy sour curd and lime leaves that truly stole the show.

Kucho Chingrir Bora

Moving past the salad section that also hosts a portion of zingy Pyara Kasundi, Kucho Chingrir Bora- made of minced prawn meat, tawa fried with a crispy outer layer- is something we suggest you indulge in from the appetisers section. Fret not if you are allergic to seafood as they also have Chicken Pakora and Beetroot Pyaazi for the ones who want to play it safe. Furthermore, they also have a bhaja section that includes Thakuma-r Bhaja Bori handcrafted out of Urad Dal paste, besides the usual vegetable renditions.

Basanti Pulao

A classic combination of melt-in-mouth Luchis or fragrant Basanti Pulao paired with Narkel Diye Chholar Daal or the coveted Golbarir Kosha Mangsho took us back to traditional recipes handed down through generations by our grandmothers. If you are in the mood to have a spice attack, we suggest you pick the Kacha Lonka Murgi smothered with green chili paste. Taste some of their seasonal chutneys or pick from their truly Bengali dessert section consisting of Mishti Doi, Malpoa, Rabdi, and Payesh to wrap things up on a sweet note.