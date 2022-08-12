Sonar Tori's Sonar Illish Festival brings together best Hilsa recipes from either sides of Bengal

Monsoons in Bengal are almost synonymous with the royal taste of Hilsa. The delicacy is something connoisseurs wait for all year round and Sonar Tori at City Centre, Salt Lake is back this year with a unique milieu of traditional recipes from both sides of Bengal. Titled Sonar Illish Festival, the seasonal menu has introduced ten new entrants, some of which are carved by chef Bhaskar Dasgupta himself, while the others are borrowed from his mother’s kitchen. The bill of fare is the perfect example of Bengal’s obsession with the tasteful fish.

“Hilsa Festival is an annual tradition at Sonar Tori and we were overwhelmed with the response last year as well, even amidst the pandemic. This year’s menu explores lost recipes from Bangladesh and West Bengal, and brings alive the nostalgia laden kitchens of the Bangals and the Ghotis,” shares Nitin Kohli, Director of Ambuja Neotia Hospitality.

Nitin Kohli, Director of Ambuja Neotia Hospitality

The classic Illish Macher Dimer Bora made out of hilsa roe, deep fried with sliced onion, green chillies and spices can be the perfect conversation starter of a debate between cuisines from either side of the fertile delta region. Equally famous amongst people from both sides of the land, the appetiser can be substituted with a spicy yet melt-in-mouth rendition titled Mawa Ghater Illish er Bhortha. This includes fried and mashed hilsa tail with fresh coriander, sliced onion, green chillies and mustard oil. This delicacy also tastes heavenly with a good plate of steamed, plain aromatic rice smeared with ghee.

Moving on to the mains, we found ourselves drooling over a bowl of Aam Acharer Illish Bhapa that instantly transported us to the sunlit rooftops from our childhood, brimming with whiffs of pickled mango and mustard paste stored in glass jars by our grandmothers. This particular dish wrapped in steamed gourd leaf comes with a portion of pickled Pulao. To pair it up, you may consider tasting Illish Panikhola from the kitchens of Barishal for a light stewy aftertaste, or Kancha Lonka Illish if you need that kick of spice.

“We at Sonar Tori are experimenting with recipes that are at the edge of extinction from both sides of Bengal. The predominant taste palette that separates dishes from either side is that recipes from Bangladesh are a little higher on the spice scale as compared to West Bengal. Also, unlike people here, Bangals love cooking the fish with garlic and ginger paste,” shares chef Bhaskar.

For a wholesome meal under one price tag, opt for the Sonartori Illish Platter that we believe would be more than sufficient for one. It comes in a package of nine delicacies that include rice, condiments, sides and a dessert all with that special hilsa touch.

Call it wraps on the royal affair with the chef special Illish Sandesh or Daab Sandesh. The latter comes along with a slice of the softest tender coconut.

Sonar Illish Festival on till August 15

Price for Two: Rs. 1500++