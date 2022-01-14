Kolkata diner Hola celebrates its fourth anniversary with a brand new menu

You can choose from the comforting Chicken and Rosemary Casserole to the Hot Peanut Tofu Soy

Homemade Angoori Gulab Jamun with Ice Cream

With the holiday season kicking in, multicuisine diner Hola celebrates its 4th anniversary with a brand new menu comprising an eclectic range of dishes selected from several cuisines.

 You can choose from the comforting Chicken and Rosemary Casserole -- tender chicken cooked with cream cheese, fresh rosemary and topped with cheese sauce -- to the Hot Peanut Tofu Soy which has a platter of glazed tofu tossed in peanut butter sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds. The North Indian dishes too are worth a try, especially Aloo Bukhare Ke Kofte, Margarita Kulcha with Sour Cream and Thele-wala Mutton Seekh Kebab. Don't forget to taste their Angoori Gulab jamun with Ice Cream if you have a thing for sweets.

From noon to 9.30 pm

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 +

