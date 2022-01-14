Kolkata diner Hola celebrates its fourth anniversary with a brand new menu

With the holiday season kicking in, multicuisine diner Hola celebrates its 4th anniversary with a brand new menu comprising an eclectic range of dishes selected from several cuisines.

You can choose from the comforting Chicken and Rosemary Casserole -- tender chicken cooked with cream cheese, fresh rosemary and topped with cheese sauce -- to the Hot Peanut Tofu Soy which has a platter of glazed tofu tossed in peanut butter sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds. The North Indian dishes too are worth a try, especially Aloo Bukhare Ke Kofte, Margarita Kulcha with Sour Cream and Thele-wala Mutton Seekh Kebab. Don't forget to taste their Angoori Gulab jamun with Ice Cream if you have a thing for sweets.

From noon to 9.30 pm

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 +