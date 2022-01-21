Salt Lake's Traffic Gastropub has come up with an exotic Nolen Gurer Pizza

Traffic Gastropub never fails to impress us with its experiments in the kitchen and their signature flavours of the winter season will surely impress you. Last time the Salt lake diner did a wonderful job of serving the regular pizza in a khullar or an earthen pot. This time around, they have given this Italian delicacy a sweet makeover with the very seasonal nolen gur or date jaggery syrup. Called the Nolen Gurer Pizza, this smoking dish is made with cream, nolen gur and soft butter and has a delectable topping of grated cheese and mawa — a must try we say!

Timings: Noon to 10 pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 250++