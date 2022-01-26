Republic Day special: Here are a few unique dishes offered by city diners

While the country celebrates the 73rd Republic Day today, take a break from enjoying a movie or watching a parade on television from the confines of your home. Instead, mark your calendar with opportunities for some patriotic indulgence as hubs around the city deck up their plates in tricolours. We have curated a list of diners and home kitchens, both pocket friendly and luxe who will be serving Republic Day specials:

1. Kaaram:

This year, Kaaram is all set to celebrate the spirit of Republic Day with an array of traditional specialities. Select from sumptuous starters like Rang de Basant Onion Bhajji and Rang Bahar Chicken 65, and shift to main dishes like Chicken Biryani, Prawn Curry, Swadeshi Cabbage Porriyal and Lemon Rice, amongst others. Wrap up with the evergreen Payasam.

Address: 93 Park Street

Meal for two: Rs 800

2. Homely Zest:

For a change of taste with a tinge of health, order from the friendly neighbourhood meal service Homely Zest. Their R-Day special menu comprises a variety of sushis like ‘Avocado’, ‘Asparagus’, ‘Mixed veg/ Crunchy mixed veg’, ‘Zucchini’, ‘Crispy quinoa & edamame’, ‘Bell pepper, Shitake mushroom and Asparagus’, ‘Avocado, carrot, and spicy mayonnaise with caramelised onions’ and ‘Asparagus tempura with crispy quinoa sushi’.

Call/Whatsapp - 6290795523 or order via Swiggy Genie

Meal for two: Rs 1,200+

Crispy Quinoa and Edamame Sushi

3. LMNO_Q:

Head to the 8000 sq.ft posh skybar in Park Street to taste their special traditional spread. It consists of the Park Street Paneer Tikka Platter, Indo Mex Seekh, Charminar Shikampuri Kebab, Rajasthani Murgh Parche, Delhi 6 Murgh Makhni, Kerala Mutton Pepper Fry, N.R.I Saag paneer and Kumbh Keshar E Pukhtaan.

Address: 24, Park Street, Celica Park (12th floor)

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 + onwards

N.R.I Saag Paneer

4. Effingut:

India’s first mixology bar, Effingut Kolkata is offering an assortment of Biryanis and Kebabs for foodies this 26th January. Choose from Vegetable Biryani, Chicken Tikka Biryani, Mutton Biryani, the Veg Kebab Platter, or the Non-Veg Kebab Platter served with mint chutney.

Address: Level 7, Magma House, Celica Park

Meal for Two: Rs 1,200+

Vegetable Biryani

5. Monkey Bar:

Spend the Republic Day binging on good food with a view at Monkey Bar, Kolkata. Their special menu consists of ‘Kasundi Chicken’, ‘Paneer and Tarkari Shashlik’, ‘2 states’, ‘Onion & Cheese Kulcha’, ‘Indian Odyssey Platter’, ‘Cheesy Pao Bhaaji’, ‘Butter Chicken Khichdi’, and ‘Pandi Curry’ to name a few.

Address: Monkey Bar Kolkata: #901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

Meal for Two: Rs 1,400+ onwards

Virgin Mangaa

6. Paprika Gourmet:

Call Paprika Gourmet to order some piping hot delicacies if you feel too lazy to head out. Choose from ‘Seven Layered Mexican Dip in a Cup’, ‘Stacked Roesti with Beetroot Phyllo Ball’, ‘Italian Bake Rice’, ‘Avocado Quinoa Salad’, ‘Mixed Vegetable Satay with Peanut Sauce’, ‘Thai Wrap with Tofu & Broccoli’ and wrap up with their tangy ‘Lemon Meringue Pie’.

Call: + 91 9007022678/79/80

Meal for two: Rs 1,500+

Avocado Bowl

7. Polo Floatel:

The perfect spot for a colourful evening by the Ganges, Polo Floatel has curated a meal that includes ‘Tiranga Pulao’, ‘Trio Republic Parfait’, ‘Bharwan Aloo Tandoori’, ‘Sarsoon Mahi Tikka’, ‘Chingri Malai Curry’, ‘Tarkewali Dal Fry’ ‘Kolkata Vegetable Biryani served with Salad and Raita’ to name a few.

Address: 9/10, Kolkata Jetty, Strand Rd

Meal for Two: Rs 1,500+

Tiranga Pulao

8. For_kandknife:

Dig into a delectable Republic Day special spread with a twist. Taste the sui generis Spaghetti three ways, Lotus Stem Chips, Black Rice Salad, Teriyaki Noodles, Sesame Soba Noodles Stir Fry, Exotic Veggies in Oyster Sauce and Kung Pao Tofu.

Address: 5 Queens Park, 1st floor

Meal for Two: Rs 1800

Spaghetti Three Ways

9. Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata:

The menu will boast an array of Indian and Traditional dishes like Murgh Mussallam, Mulligatawny, Aloo Nimona, Baked Vegetable Lasagna and many more scrumptious dishes highlighting the flavours of several regional Indian homes. Celebrate further by savouring delectable spreads at the comfort of your home with Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels (MBOW).

Address: Kava, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Meal for Two: Rs 2,600+

Murgh Mussallam

10. The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat:

Come and reminisce the pride of this significant day in the history of India with the gastronomic parade presented by The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat. The menu will offer some refreshing beverages and signature dishes like Hara Bhuna Saag, Gatte Kadi, Kosha Mangsho, Biryani Station, Murgh Butter Masala, Paneer Tikka Masala and more. The “Dessert Island “section is set to satiate the Desi palettes with desserts like Gulab Jamun, Gajar ka Halwa, Rasgulla, Sandesh and Boondi Laddoo.

Address: Seasonal Taste, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Meal for Two: Rs 3,800

Biryani