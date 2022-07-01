Conclave by Afraa is home to Rampuri delights up till this weekend

If you are a regular at City Centre 1, Salt Lake and looking for a place to dine- out this weekend; head out to Conclave by Afraa as soon as you can. An exclusive ode to the seldom acknowledged Rampuri cuisine is brewing hot in this premium diner’s kitchen. Conceived out of a marriage between Mughal and Awadhi recipes, the Rampuri cuisine is capable of instantly making you feel like royalty.

Ateeshi Murgh

“We are constantly trying to revive lost cuisines through our culinary efforts, and The Rampuri Delights food fest is an attempt to serve luxury and history on a platter,” shares Nitin Kohli, Director of Ambuja Neotia Hospitality.

Nitin Kohli

Amongst the host of dishes Conclave is serving, Mewa Mawa Ke Shammi is a perfect conversation starter made out of sweet corn. The presence of sweet corn might make your taste buds feel prepared for what they have always tasted, but a fresh citrusy zing served with a spicy home-pestled green chutney will surely break all preconceived notions. Pick the Aatish E Murgh if you can’t do without meat appetiser. Shift to Tar Quorma made of slow cooked mutton in mildly spiced onion gravy, and pair it up with a soft, luxurious cousin of Laccha Paratha that goes by the name of Sheermal. Made with sweet milk and saffron, the flavourful flat bread is topped with rose petals. Wrap things up on a sweet note with Gulathi, that brings together the texture of a phirni with the ingredients of Kheer.

Sheermal

The festival is on till this weekend.

Price for Two: Rs. 1200+

Contact: Instagram: @conclaveatafraa