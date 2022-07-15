Head out to TopCat CCU for some lip smacking chicken treats

If you are a regular on E.M.Bypass, TopCat CCU is one of those addresses that you absolutely cannot miss. The youth hub known for its sprawling rooftop Cafe Offbeat CCU and open air area Alfresco has come up with a host of new entrants for you to drool over.

Head out to either of the two for a chicken overdose with spicy- sweet Conjee Crispy Chicken, melt in mouth Chicken and Cheese Bites, sumptuous Honey Flavour Grilled Chicken for a filling meal or the Smoked Chicken Caperberry Salad particularly ideated for health- freaks. Keeping in mind the ever- soaring temperatures, the eateries have also come up with a vibrant set of fruity beverages namely Blue Hawaiian, Orange Sparkle and Watermelon Mojito. A carefully curated range of flavours is sure to bowl you over.

Price for two: Rs. 800++

Pictures by Anindya Saha