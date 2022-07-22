Head out to Kebab-e-que at The Astor to immerse in the true flavours of Awadhi cuisine

You might be a health freak but who doesn’t like to cheat on their diet from time to time? Especially if it consists of a sumptuous Awadhi platter loaded with meat smeared with exotic spices, aromatic biryani and flat breads oozing seldom tasted before flavours. While Awadhi cuisine might not be a new name to your ears, Kebab-e-Que at The Astor is making sure to take it to a different level with uncompromised food quality that is dominated by some balanced, unique blend of spices. We were there to taste some of their specialties and wafts of fragrant, slow-cooked meat bowled us over as soon as we stepped in.

As we settled for dinner at the posh address that echoes ambient Thumris instead of instrumental classics, four starters from the heart of Lucknow interrupted our debate about what separates Awadhi food from Mughlai delicacies. The question was soon answered as we scooped the flavourful pieces of Kakori kebab, Murgh Joojeh Kebab, Rara Machhli Kebab and Kaftan Paneer from the tawas they were served on. Kakori can easily be mistaken as Seekh kebab, until you allow the former to melt in your mouth, smearing your palate with some extra zing from caramelised onions mixed with the minced mutton. Seekh kebabs on the contrary are usually grainier. As religious non-vegetarians, we were absolutely stunned by the dynamism of Kaftan Paneer stuffed with button mushrooms in its core. It wasn’t just the well absorbed flavours that left us wanting for more, but the sheer diversity Kebab-e-Que has spun out of an unsuspecting paneer. We stress on the fact that each of the kebabs were cooked to perfection.

Kachche Gosht ki Biryani

For the mains, you may choose either Kachche Gosht ki Biryani or Kabuli Naan loaded with exotic dry fruits, but we want you to try out the mildly flaky and sweet Sheermal from the kitchens of Lucknowi Khansamas. It’s soft and indulgent as milk, cloves and saffron are some of its main ingredients. Pair it up with Awadhi Dum Gosht, Murg Nargisi, Nawabi Murgh or Mirchi Ka Salan and end things on a sweet note with Kesari Phirni and Shahi Tukda. Kesari Phirni particularly was the show stealer and left us with a round-mouth feeling with its balanced sweetness and non-granular texture.

Awadhi Festival is on till this Weekend

Price for two: Rs. 1800++ taxes

Pics by Anindya Saha