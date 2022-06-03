Williams Kitchen offers some very exciting cocktail and food pairings to keep you going this summer

There are only a handful of restaurants and dining lounges that exclusively serve experimental vegetarian fares that will make even hardcore carnivores forget about their share of meat and William's Kitchen owned by the young and dapper foodie Mayyank Dhanuka definitely tops the list. Seven months into existence, this elegant place will tickle and flirt with your taste buds with some very unusual pairings of cocktails and veg renditions, some of which are shorn of even ginger and garlic.

"Since the time I started The Salthouse along with business partners Saloni Jhunjhunwalla and Prachi Saraogi, I harboured a desire to start a place that exclusively caters to the vegetarian palate since there's a dearth of such diners in the city. The resounding feedback from even the non-vegetarian patrons has further bolstered my belief. Our aim is to present an exotic line-up of vegetarian numbers from all kinds of local and global cuisines using the freshest and authentic ingredients," tells an enthusiastic Dhanuka.

Interiors of Williams Kitchen

We must say that besides the array of a lip-smacking fare, what equally impressed us was the muted woody interiors that had more than a hint of a British touch. The wood-panelled walls, the glass facade overlooking the rare greenery, the cosy yet understated seating arrangements and the very subtle pieces of art decorating a wall along with a carefully selected playlist added further to the sophistication.

The sprawling 5,000 sq ft of the area has given Dhanuka the scope to divide the space into three zones including a 40-seater luxe private lounging area that can jolly well be booked for any kind of events including birthdays and kitties.

We settled in a sunlit corner of the main hall to get started with the new curation of cocktails along with a refreshingly light summer menu and began the fare with a wide variety of small bites.

Rose Lemon Spritzer

If there's something like getting all stumps uprooted with the very first ball, it happened to us with the arrival of the creamy Kalachanna Cappucino. The melt-in-your-mouth, thick chickpea soup was delicate and subtle in taste, something that we never chanced upon in any of the experimental diners around the city and though not huge fans of soup, it definitely turned us into one.

Potstickers

To break the taste, we followed it up with a very light, Rose Lemon Spritzer, a gin-based sparkling drink made with lemon and rose extracts and pomegranate along with a very zesty Baked Chaat Pizza, that had the same texture as the crunchy papdis, albeit made with healthier baked wheat crust. The kebab platter and Potstickers (an exotic assortment of dumplings and dim sums) had equally delectable surprises that looked no less inviting than their non-veg versions. You can also try the exceptional Elderflower Nectar cocktail that's made with muddled blueberries, lemon and elderflower with crushed ice and spice -- a very soothing option for summer afternoons.

Baked Chaat Pizza

From the mains section, we loved their Dum Biryani, Chur Chur Paratha and the delicately textured Daal Maharani. But what stole our hearts was the exotic and filling Noodle Bowl that was a deliciously colourful riot of carrots, beans, onions, cabbage, chillies, glass noodles and a ladle of vegetable broth.

End your fare with the toothsome Thai dessert Tub Tim Krop, replicated authentically to the tee by Williams Kitchen.

Open from 12 noon to midnight. Meal for two: Rs 1,600+

Twitter: @sharmidas