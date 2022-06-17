M Bar Kitchen’s newest avatar is a gastronome’s heaven with lounge arrangements that turn into a club by night

Park Street has been a hotspot for Kolkata’s party peeps for the longest time now, and M Bar Kitchen is mostly synonymous with after-party spells for a majority of them. However, the posh watering hole without much ado has recently packed a box full of surprises for its patrons by re-launching in a new avatar. Brace yourself as this doesn’t just mean a brand new range of nibbles and cocktails, but a whole new all-encompassing experience. We were there on one of these recent evenings to soak in the revamped lounge vibes that slowly transforms into a party spot as the night darkens.

“We have tried to add some unique touches this time from every angle and our revamped décor is themed around pop figures Rich Uncle Pennybags from Monopoly and Richie Rich. Everything is new, starting from the monogram, the seating arrangements, retractable DJ kiosk that opens up into a stage, to the ambience and feel of this place. We hope to equally cater to gastronomes this time who are not in the mood to party but are on the lookout for casual scenes with good food and live performance,” shares Aditya Mehta, Co-Partner of M Bar Kitchen.

As we settled on one of the cosy lounge sofas, placed at a height so as to separate the segment from the bar-cum-dance floor area, a quick look around truly gave us some serious party goals. The freeform ceiling with little hanging mirror cubes is a treat to sore eyes especially during peak hours when neon lights reflecting back from this space create one of the best night club visuals in town by playing along with the catchy music beats. The tan hued elevated lounge area smoothly flows into the club platform smeared with geometric patterns and splatters of turquoise and red.

The Purple Lady arrived in tall glass to break our trance and bowled us over with its refreshing gin and lime concoction. Amethyst hues emanating from freshly plucked blue butterfly pea flowers are the reason behind its unique name. We paired it up Jolokia Chicken Chunks made with the hottest chilli in the world- Bhoot Jolokia sourced from faraway lands in the Northeast. You may as well as choose Atrangi Tikka packed with the flavourful goodness of Jalapeno, Cheddar, & Pesto on chicken and pair it up The Tamarind Twist that gives a desi spin to American whiskey. We assure you that none of the cocktails will give you an overpowering alcoholic pungency as each of them is carefully balanced for an all-round feel.

To move on to the main course you may pick from a wide range of risottos, or platters that come in a mains and sides combo sufficient for up to three people. Apart from the usual Arborio rice, Chef Sumiet Raghuvanshi has given a local twist to the Italian speciality by using Sago, Barley and Gobindobhog rice as substitutes. Dig into a bowl of Brownie Textures that comes in a tempered dark chocolate dome to pull curtains on this gustatory journey on a textured note.

Meal for Two: Rs. 2000++

Instagram: @mbarkitchen