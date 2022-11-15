Celebrate World Vegan Month with delicacies from these Kolkata eateries

The world celebrates November as International Vegan Month and to show gratitude, you too can taste some signature and lip smacking plant-based dishes at these eateries in Kolkata.

Piccadilly Square

Vegan Pizza Salad and Iced Tea

Known for their freshest ingredients and array of vegetarian delicacies, this cafe has an array of vegan dishes on offer. You can begin their meal with fresh salads like a Green Bowl Salad, Fattush, or just a DIY salad bowl choosing their in-house dressings. Binge on light Vegan Sandwiches, Baked Pita Chips and Hummus, any time of the day and pair it with their specialty coffees and smoothies, custom-made according to your preference of plant-based milk (oat, soy or almond). You can sit back and enjoy their selection of vegan pastas (Aglio Olio, Arrabiatta, Puttanesca and Fungi) made with handpicked ingredients and Vegan Parmesan cheese. They also serve Gluten-free Vegan Pizzas for the health watchers this season. You can, in fact, fulfil your gelato cravings with their Vegan Chocolate Gelato made with oat milk and Belgian Cocoa to end the meal on a sweet and delectable note. We are sure that this frozen treat will leave you smitten!

Where: Piccadilly Square, Lansdowne & Dalhousie

Burma Burma



Oh No Khowsuey

The vegetarian restaurant has Oh No Khowsuey as their signature dish. The dish is a fragrant and creamy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass and tamarind, topped with diced Asian vegetables and is served with noodles of your choice (Hakka, whole wheat, udon and rice noodle) and an array of toppings.



Where: Burma Burma, Park Street

To Die For



Gnocchi with Artichokes

If you are a Gnocchi lover, definitely give this Gnocchi with artichokes, kalamata olives and rocket leaves. The homemade potato gnocchi, served in a mixed herb and artichoke bariole with grilled artichokes, is marinated in lemon and thyme, topped with kalamata olives, fresh rocket and sea salt.



Where: To Die For, Ballygunge

Pinkk Sugars

Once you visit this Instagram-worthy cafe at Salt lake, you can order their Citrus Quinoa, which is a quinoa salad with an orange chilli reduction that is refreshing and crisp! Both sweet and sour on the palate, it's served on a bed of beetroot and orange salsa! You can also try their Gluten-free Spaghetti Al Arrabiata & Vegan Cheddar, which is one of their signature dishes.

Where: Pinkk Sugars, Salt Lake

Social Hideout

Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Ratatouille

A subtly-flavoured Smashed Avocado Toast or a fulfilling Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Ratatouille, which consists of stewed vegetables, eggplant, zucchini, onion, yellow squash, bell peppers, garlic, fresh tomatoes and herbs. Not just on weekends, this can be your heart weekday meal too.



Where: Social Hideout, Kalighat

The Flaming Bowl

Tempura Sushi

This quaint eatery, situated on a busy Bhowanipore road has quite a few vegan dishes to offer. For a hearty meal, you can try out their Talumein Soup, a delicious soup with chopped vegetables, mushroom, garlic, soya and fried noodles, a Tender Garlic Pakchoi Salad, which has fresh pak choi tossed with tender garlic and olive oil. You can also try their Exotic Veg Bao, that has cumin flavoured sweet and spicy exotic vegetables stuffed in steamed baos, served with our home-made black bean, chilli oil, coriander & spring onion dips, Crystal Dim Sum, stuffed with assorted exotic vegetables and Tempura Sushi will be great options for you if you like to experiment with your food.

Where: The Flaming Bowl, Bhowanipore

M Bar Kitchen & Cocktails

Neon Puchka

When at this happening pub, one should definitely try out these two vegan dishes, even if you are not a vegan, or even a vegetarian for that matter. Their Neon Puchka, with neon boondi and dehydrated mint, chutney in a syringe and a surprise ingredient is definitely a must try. One can also try M's Kurkure Shiitake which can be the perfect party-starter.

Where: M Bar Kitchen & Cocktails, Park Street

Ozora

Dal Tadka Ravioli

If you are lookinh for a dih that has the best of flavours from both the worlds. both European and Indian, do try our their Dal Tadka Ravioli, which basically has Muradabadi style dal, Achari Ravioli with exciting garnishes. Sounds very interesting, isn't it?

Where: Ozora, Acropolis Mall

Canteen Pub & Grub

Lebanese Pita Pocket

This happening pub at Salt Lake is all about its ambience, quirky cocktails and happening munchies, and is a must-visit with your friends, cousins or colleagues. Just relax or groove, then you can choice is yours! Try their vegan Lebanese Pita Pockets, served with delicious pita, falafel, hummus and dips.

Where: Canteen Pub & Grub, City Centre 1