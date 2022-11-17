Newly launched cloud kitchen Kolkata Local brings an extensive fare of Bengal’s favourite delicacies

Kolkata Local, the latest offering from the house of edabba is the latest among the cloud kitchens to offer a wholesome Bengali meal by capturing the rich and diverse gastronomic history of Bengal. Kolkata Local attempts to recreate age-old recipes of this rich and robust cuisine to bring to life a tangible piece of history.

To maintain the authentic taste of the flavours they have sourced indigenous spices and roots such as panch phoron, mustard oil and poppy seeds that heighten the taste and provide a distinctive flavour to each dish.

Chanar Dalna

The extensive menu includes a host of regional vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies like Mochar Chop, Begun Bhaja, Bhuna Chingri Roll, Chanar Dalna, Muri Ghanta Dal, Lal Murgi, Bhapa Hilsa, Bhetki Paturi, Fish Kabiraji, Bhaja Masala Aloo Dum which can be accompanied with Radhaballavi, Paratha, Luchis, Basanti Pulao and Ghee Bhaat amongst many others. Also, customers have the option of creating custom meals by selecting from a wide assortment of Bengali fare.

Fish Kabiraji

“With the launch of Kolkata Local, we seek to restore traditional Bengali flavours and give diners a gourmet meal experience at home. We have also introduced the concept of ‘make your own meals’ wherein patrons can choose from a wide range of appetisers, mains, bread and rice to curate their own Bengali thali or combo meal,” says Vedant Pasari, founder, edabba.

Currently operating out of six kitchens in Kolkata and two kitchens in Bangalore, the brand subsequently aspires to expand to other cities and become a household name for Bengali food Pan-India.

Price for 2: Rs 500 + taxes