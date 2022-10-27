TFO celebrates its 8th year with an exclusive Rs 80 Menu

Camac Street is bustling with pubs lately and The Factory Outlet, popularly known as TFO is one of the oldest and most sought after watering holes in the area. Known for its spectacular interiors and mouth- watering food, the hub has recently turned 8. To celebrate the anniversary, TFO has come up with an exclusive Rs. 80 menu including select cocktails and food, alongside a “#All Day Everyday” Happy Hour offer up till November 4th. The menu includes some classic TFO delicacies such as the Bubblegum and Candy Floss Mojito and Peri Peri Fries to name a few.

“TFO has been a blessing and allowed me to experiment with cocktails as per my creative wishes over the past 8 years. I feel rewarded everytime I see customers coming in and ordering a repeat of our signature cocktails. Fragrances like candied orange, candy floss, burnt ginger and basil are signature to The Factory Outlet, and it’s a pleasure to usher in another year of success and quality serving,” shares Irfan Ahmed, Chief Mixologist of TFO.

“We are elated by the love Kolkata has showered upon us over the past eight years. As a token of our appreciation we are now extending our happy hours all day long and increasing the cocktails and dishes on offer for the same. Additionally we have also curated a special menu exclusively priced at ₹80. It includes our highest selling cocktails and dishes like Masala Aam Panna Mojito, Earl Grey Martini, Cosmotini, Spicy Whisky Sour, Candy Floss & Bubblegum Mojito, Peri Peri Fries, Supreme Nachos in Veg and Non Veg options, and Hoisin Chicken,” shares Nikhil Bhambani, Managing Director of Shenaz Hotels Pvt Ltd, the parent company of TFO.

The Rs. 80 menu is live up till November 4th, alongside the Happy Hours #All Day Everyday that doesn’t come with any conditions applied.