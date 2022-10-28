Get soaked into the feel and flavours of unpartitioned Punjab at this newest restaurant in town

If you’re looking for a spic and span diner which is spacious and serves delectable food, then we have you sorted. Punjabiyat, the newest den for authentic Punjabi cuisine spread over a sprawling area in Dumdum, serves dishes from both sides of Punjab, keeping the flavours as rustic and as authentic as possible.

Ajwani Mahi Tikka

A passionate cook and avid traveller, co-owner Jayeeta Das feels that if there’s any one cuisine that’s unequivocally accepted and relished by most across the country, then it has to be Punjabi. “My husband Ritwik Das has also helped me a lot in making my dream come true. I wanted to give Kolkata the taste of the flavours from undivided Punjab that retains the rustic smokiness in the kebabs. Even in the decor, we have kept elements which are very typically Punjabi…like dholaks, pranda and serve the food in copper crockery that adds to the simplicity and helps people concentrate just on the flavours.”

Jayeeta Das (L) & chef Debasish Mitra

What we loved is that the wholesome experience doesn’t compromise on quality and quantity and is affordable too. The menu is compact and each dish is prepared under strict supervision of chef Debasish Mitra. What we tried and loved is their tangy and melt-in-mouth Ajwani Mahi Tikka, made with bekti fish with strong flavours of carom seeds. We also relished their Paneer Makhmali Malai Tikka, chunky pieces of paneer stuffed with dry fruits and cheese, and the spicy and quintessential Tandoori Murgh.

Paneer Makhmali Malai Tikka

Gosht Biryani

One may try their light and flavourful Murgh or Gosht Biryani for the main course. It is made with special spices brought from Punjab and can be had with Masala Kulcha or Butter Naan. If you are a herbivore, replace the meat with equally delectable and creamy Dal Makhani, Rawalpind Da Chana. The spicy Gosht Bemisal Handi, which is cooked with whole spices, including whole garlic, was great too but the dishes which definitely deserve a special shout-out include the Rara Gosht and Tandooi Murgh Butter Masala. The Rara Gosht has mutton keema cooked to perfection in whole spices, which goes perfectly well with Butter Naan. Their Butter Masala also tastes unusually good, unlike the ones served in the regular dhabas. The chicken is soft and smoky, and the gravy smells buttery. If you are lucky, you might also find dollops of butter in your bowl!

Meal for two: Rs 800/-

Pictures by: Anindya Saha