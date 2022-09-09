Kolkata diners Honey Da Dhaba, Asia Asia, Canteen Grub & Pub launch new delectables

Asian flavours Sector V's Asia Asia Asia known for its affordable Oriental delicacies have rolled out a lip-smacking a la carte menu featuring the best of the delectable from across the Asian subcontinent. The menu includes some delicious favourites like Pull Me Up Dan Dan Noodles, Kung Pao Chicken besides a few Asian street grills like Lamb Shaokao, Teriyaki Paneer Skewers and a whole new range of sushi platter and soft panko paneer baos. Meal for two: Rs 1,500+ Honey Da Dhaba Thali Punjabi Tadka

Popular North Indian joint Honey Da Dhaba's recently launched thalis are worth trying out. You can choose from a wide variety of richly-cooked thalis that include Lahori Thali, Amritsari thali, Peshawari Thali, Patiala Thali and Gandhari Thali which are also available for takeaway. Besides, one can also dig into their equally delectable Mutton Adrak Ke Panje, Tandori Bekti Whole, Chicken Lasuni Kebab, Tandoori Prawns and other famous kebabs.

Meal for two: Rs 600+

Aam Ka Technology