Kolkata diners Honey Da Dhaba, Asia Asia, Canteen Grub & Pub launch new delectables
Check out the new offerings at these three city diners
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 09th September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 09th September 2022 12:00 AM
Asian flavours
Sector V's Asia Asia Asia known for its affordable Oriental delicacies have rolled out a lip-smacking a la carte menu featuring the best of the delectable from across the Asian subcontinent. The menu includes some delicious favourites like Pull Me Up Dan Dan Noodles, Kung Pao Chicken besides a few Asian street grills like Lamb Shaokao, Teriyaki Paneer Skewers and a whole new range of sushi platter and soft panko paneer baos.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500+
Popular North Indian joint Honey Da Dhaba's recently launched thalis are worth trying out. You can choose from a wide variety of richly-cooked thalis that include Lahori Thali, Amritsari thali, Peshawari Thali, Patiala Thali and Gandhari Thali which are also available for takeaway. Besides, one can also dig into their equally delectable Mutton Adrak Ke Panje, Tandori Bekti Whole, Chicken Lasuni Kebab, Tandoori Prawns and other famous kebabs.
Meal for two: Rs 600+
Grub fest
Canteen Pub & Grub has curated a refreshing cocktail menu made with fresh, exotic ingredients and a dash of desi twist. The line-up has nearly a dozen delectable summer-inspired cocktails to choose from and you can pair them with equally delectable treats and enjoy the season like never before. Taste Aam Ka Technology - a perfect blend of tequila, jalapenos and freshly pressed mango juice or Fruit Ghotala that's a blend of fresh seasonal fruits, orange spritz and vodka. Try them with Sharabi Jhinga or Pizza Daab Chingri and Red Sauce Pasta.Meal for two: Rs 1,700 +