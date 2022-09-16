Kolkata’s newest cloud kitchen Brenden Babu is all about exploring food related nostalgia of the city

Brenden Babu, Kolkata’s latest addition to the cloud kitchen list, opened its doors last month and we couldn’t help but order in some specialties they have to offer. The Kolkata based service currently delivering only through Swiggy and Zomato, specialises in the nostalgic taste palate of Kolkata that explores its history, concoction of different cultures and the vast range of street food. Owned by ace fashion designer Sweta Tantia, who culminated her passion for food previously via Trapeze- Bar & Kitchen and Piccolo, has now stepped in to explore Kolkata’s cultural evolution through food with Brenden Babu. Chef Priyadarshini Nandan has been closely working with Sweta for the past two and a half years and offers us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Rashbehari Avenue based service.

“Brenden Babu as its name suggests is as funky as it can be in terms of its packaging and menu. We wish to offer an experience to our customers and not just food and hence each aspect of our brand has been carefully curated. Our cloud kitchen tends to all of Kolkata gastronomes looking to taste its iconic inclusions be it biryani, Chinatown style Indo-Chinese food, and popular street food found around Burrabazar and Vardaan Market. All of it is served under proper hygiene regulations, and patrons can enjoy them from the comfort of their homes,” shares Priyadarshini.

Of the numerous appetisers, side dishes and breads we ordered Soya Malai Chap and Litti Chokha stood out the most. Succulent, grounded chunks of soya smothered in yoghurt and fresh cream sit comfortable on every type of taste palate owing to its well-balanced spice levels while the Litti Chokha featured some firm yet soft littis baked to perfection with a crisp outer layer. We also received some juicy chicken momos with a sufficient amount of stuffing; however we feel the outer layer would taste better if steamed for a couple more minutes.

Moving on to the mains, one can settle with the classic Chelo Kebab, or opt for breads like Lacha Paratha or Kulcha and pair it up with Chicken Makhanwala or Veg Jalfrezi. We particularly grew fond of Brenden’s Chelo Kebab that took us back in time with its well steamed, buttered rice, charred tomato, fried egg, mutton seekh kebab and chicken tikka.

Price for two: Rs. 400