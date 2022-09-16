MQXT’s newest outlet on Sarat Bose Road is quick, sleek and eco- friendly 

If you are in the mood for a quick grab but worried about hygiene and health, we suggest you try some lip smacking delicacies at Sarat Bose Road’s newest address MQXT. Acronym for My Quick Xtraordinary Treats, this unique QSR format hub promotes a “farm to plate” concept owing to their enterprising backgrounds in the agro-farm business. Helmed by Sanjoy Mukerji and Manishankar Roy, MQXT boasts of keeping its menu short and simple so as to not confuse connoisseurs with too many options. “A brief yet selective menu helps a restaurant keep up with quality offerings. Our specialties are curated from all around the world with a dominating continental touch to it,” shares Manishankar.

MQXT is decked with simple and sleek adornments, and their eco-friendly cutlery and packaging are a few things that we liked the most. As we settled on one of the chairs and had a thorough look at the menu, we were taken aback by a baked section that is seldom found on a quick service fare. With a chunk of foodies getting health conscious by the day, this section offers a perfect dose of protein with three options namely Hot and Spicy Chicken, Indian Spiced Chicken and Italian Herbed Chicken. There’s a handsome array for vegetarians too with options ranging from Croquettes, Fajita, and Pasta to Thai Green Curry. We particularly liked the user friendly packaging for Mixed Bowls and Combos that sum up perfectly as a wholesome meal on the go for office goers.

“We already have a takeaway kiosk at Wood Street, and this is our second venture under the banner of MQXT. We are looking forward to opening a kiosk at Lake Mall and a café style outlet soon,” adds Sanjoy.

Among the plethora of mouth-watering munchies we were served with, we grew fond of the little balls of love named MQXT Prawn Balls. Filled with a sufficient portion of mashed prawns, the golden fried snack tastes best with a splash of lemon. The Cheese Jalapeno Croquettes too left us smacking our lips with its crispy outer layer giving way to a delectably molten cheesy layer inside with a bite sized slice of jalapeno.

Price for two: Rs.500++