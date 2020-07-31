Since it opened its doors in 2015 in Central Kolkata’s Dalhousie area, The Chutney Co (TCC) has pioneered a change in the city’s South Indian cuisine scenario. True to its name, TCC is primarily known for the eclectic range of experimental chutneys that it serves alongside the dishes and the interesting range of chutneys include a wide variety right from the very basic white coconut chutney to the tangy Mysore chutney, and the rare peanut chutney.

After a successful stint of nearly five years, this all-day outlet has branched out on Sarat Bose Road, which is just a takeaway and delivery outlet, to cater to their increasing customer base. The wide variety of options makes it hard to pick just one and you can enjoy any of the three chutneys with idli, dosa or vada that you order. The eatery aims at bringing to your plate the regional specialities from down South that are rarely available in Kolkata. You can try out their lip-smacking six inches Mysore idli that’s immensely popular on the Bangalore-Mysore highway or go for the Guntur Karam Dosa, Ulli Pakodi (onion fritters) among the other items from their ever-evolving menu.

“The love and acceptance we have received through the years have given us wings to reach out to the other parts of the city. Our second outlet is a takeaway and delivery unit that aims at further spreading the simplicity of our food to those in South Kolkata. All our signature dishes and popular chutneys are on the menu at our new location in Lansdowne that includes a variety of freshly made idlis, vadas and dosas apart from the experimental dishes,” says Pooja Baid, the brains behind TCC.

We highly recommend idli with in-house molgapodi (spice-mix), and the sweet and tangy Mysore Dosa. The innovative Idli Aglio Olio — idli wedges tossed with olive oil, fried garlic and parmesan cheese — is an extremely satiating breakfast option while the smoking hot vadas is an evergreen option that you can settle for at any time of the day. You can also begin your day with a wholesome South Indian breakfast all through the week as they start delivering from 8 am.

