Kolkata's popular joint SurFiré boasts a range of delectable new entrants on its menu

Kolkata is pretty accustomed to the “South Indian” food palate but has a very few places that offer exclusive platters to distinguish the nuances South Indian cuisine boasts of in itself. SurFiré- The Coastal Café is one such eatery that is a Keralite delight tucked in the bylanes of Rajani Sen Road. Founder Chef Ishani Priyadarshini kicked off the café with a vision of showcasing the variety of flavours God’s Own Country has to offer beyond the universally known Dosa and Idli.

The vibrant 30 seater eatery is on news more so because it has recently launched an all new menu that weaves unique dishes out of age- old traditional recipes from the southern state. The famed appams, SurFire is already known for can now be customised as per one’s own choice. The new range of Appams include Chilli Cheese Appamd and Ham Cheese Appams, which definitely are the first of its name and taste.

Keeping in mind the drizzly monsoon that has already kicked in, the hub as also introduced fritters made of chicken, paneer, aloo and bhajjis alongside the lip- smacking Kerala style Chicken Drumsticks marinated overnight with hand ground spices.

The new menu also features a few comebacks apart from the new entrants, such as a traditional Madurai cooling drink named Jigarthanda, made of Nannari Sharbat and almond gum in thickened milk. Oriental Pork Chops with Bell Pepper and Honey Orange Glaze from the international section too has made its place permanent on the regular menu this time.

Call it a sweet end with two new desserts namely Saffron Baked Yoghurt and Chocolate Mint Pot, both of which taste as beautiful as they look.

What: New Menu at SurFire

Where: 24, Rajani Sen Road, Lake Range, Kalighat, Kolkata- 700 026

When: 11 am onwards

Price: Rs. 800 onwards

Contact: Instagram: @surfirekolkata