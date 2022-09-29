The Chutney Co. offers festive special Dakhin Parikrama thalis

This Puja, The Chutney Co. takes you on a tour down South to savour authentic meals from different states every day of the festivity, offering their unique delicacies and regional flavours.

Andhra Thali

The Andhra Thali (mini meal) has a balanced mix of spices and local favourites such as Pulihora (tamarind rice), Vegetable Kurma in a cashew-based gravy, Carrot Vepudu (spiced stir-fried carrots) and Semiya Payasam to end the meal on a sweet note.

Karnataka Thali

For those who like mild spices and robust flavours, we recommend the Karnataka Thali which comes with fragrant lemon rice, vegetable korma, beans palya (sautéed green beans with coconut) and indulgent Kesari Bath.

Kerala Thali

Chettinad cuisine is well known for its use of fresh ground spices and they can be savoured in their Chettinad Thali which has Tomato Sadam (Rice), aromatic Paneer Kurma, Raw Banana Poriyal (stir-fry), and Sweet Pongal (lentil and rice pudding).

The Kerala Thali has a mix of vegetarian coastal flavours. Relish the traditional Curriyal Rice (infused with curry leaves), Vella Kadala Curry (chickpea in tangy gravy), Beetroot Thoran (stir fry), and Pasayam.

When: October 1-10, 1-10 pm

Price: Rs 290+ per thali